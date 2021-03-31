Edge on Christian Leaving WWE for AEW: I Want Him to Get the Respect He Deserves

Credit: WWE.com

Edge and Christian Cage may once again be wrestling for competing promotions, but the Rated-R Superstar wants to see his friend thrive in new surroundings.

Appearing on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter), Edge said he was "not bummed" that Cage left WWE and signed with All Elite Wrestling and that he'd "like for him to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him.

"Because if you ask anyone within our industry, he's one of the names where people go, 'Man, that dude.' Like, if you watch the latest Broken Skulls Sessions with Randy Orton, and you watch Steve [Austin] and Randy talk about Jay and what he brings to the table...

"So I just want him to be wherever he's going to get that respect. Because whatever the initials are, he's my best friend. I want him to be happy, and I want him to be able to do hopefully what I get to do, which is go out on your own terms, and see this thing through properly instead of just like, 'You're done.' 'Wait, what? I'm what?' We've both been in that scenario. So I just want him to go wherever that's gonna be."

Cage had been out of wrestling for years because of concussion-related issues before making his shocking return in the men's Royal Rumble match. That showed the 47-year-old was physically capable of stepping back inside the squared circle.

AEW revealed Cage to be its newest signing during the Revolution pay-per-view:

He didn't wait long to make an impact, confronting AEW champion Kenny Omega during the March 10 edition of Dynamite to all but guarantee a marquee match between the two.

There's no question AEW treated Cage like one of the top stars in the business right out of the gate.