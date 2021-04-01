Predictions for Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and the Biggest WrestleMania 37 Stars

8 of 8

Credit: WWE

For the second time in his career, Daniel Bryan enters WrestleMania for a match he was never intended to be apart of.

We saw it in 2014, when fans' demand for a Bryan push derailed WWE's plans to promote Randy Orton vs. Batista as that year's headline bout and now, he has infiltrated the proposed Edge vs. Roman Reigns encounter.

With good reason.

Edge vs. Roman Reigns was never going to produce the reaction or moment WWE wanted. The fans in Tampa likely would have booed Edge, unhappy with him strolling back into the picture and getting a championship opportunity right off the bat. Reigns, conversely, would have been cheered, but that is no good either given the lengths to which he has gone to establish himself a heel.

WWE needed a trusted babyface. It needed someone it knows fans love and adore.

Enter Bryan.

The leader of the YES! Movement enters WrestleMania for a second time with the opportunity to capture gold on sports-entertainment's biggest night. Will he? Maybe, but what he absolutely will do is create a loud, energetic atmosphere that lends itself to a title clash of epic proportions.

That, plus he and Reigns already have extraordinary in-ring chemistry. You throw in another celebrated in-ring performer like Edge and the potential for a Match of the Year candidate certainly exists. If he can deliver such a bout, Bryan could very well etch his name in the history books as one of the best to compete on that stage.

Given the company's tendency to book the babyface to go over in the main event, expect Bryan to capture the Universal Championship and pay off all of the talk about this potentially being his last WrestleMania.