    Nationals Announce Positive COVID-19 Test Ahead of Season Opener vs. Mets

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2021
    The scoreboard shows a World Champions logo for the Washington Nationals during an intrasquad baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Alex Brandon/Associated Press

    Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo announced Wednesday that one player has tested positive for COVID-19, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

    Five people were required to quarantine as a result of being close contacts with the person who tested positive.

    Washington is scheduled to begin its season Thursday against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, but four players will be unavailable.

    Rizzo said he will "certainly" have to make roster moves ahead of Opening Day.

    MLB announced last Friday that there were 17 positive tests out of 72,751 among players and staff during spring training, including two major league players and two staff members during the week prior to the announcement.

    The league had to reschedule several series because of COVID-19 outbreaks last season, notably involving the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins.

    In 2021, MLB has "strongly encouraged" players and staff to get vaccinated and created more relaxed protocols for those who have received the vaccine, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.           

