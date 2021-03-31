UFC's Francis Ngannou Says He Wants Jon Jones Fight, Derrick Lewis Rematch

John Locher/Associated Press

New UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said Tuesday he's targeting Jon Jones for his next fight, but he's aware the former light heavyweight title-holder's contract dispute with the UFC could prevent the bout from coming to fruition.

Ngannou told Damon Martin of MMA Fighting he's planning to become an active champion, giving title shots to other fighters if his preferred matchups, including a Derrick Lewis rematch, aren't available after he captured the belt with a knockout of Stipe Miocic on Saturday:

"I want [Jon Jones] to be [my next fight] but once again, I don't have a say on that. I don't really know what's going on with Jones and the UFC. I don't know what is the matter but once again, it's not my business. I just try to handle my end, which is not easy as well for me. I just deal with myself. I can't tell Jon Jones what he has to do. I would like to have that fight, but [as opposed to that fight] I won't be sitting here waiting for some fight because it's the only fight.

"There's a lot of good fights out there. The roster right now is full of good contenders that you can eventually want to fight. This is what I have been expecting just to stay active because in the past two years, I've only fought just like twice and I don't want this to happen again, and also I don't want to be accountable for somebody else in the division not having a title shot because I'm holding on to it because I'm being inactive."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.