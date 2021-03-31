    Chattanooga Lookouts' Mascot Costume Stolen During Robbery of Team Office

    The Chattanooga Police Department announced the costume for Looie, the mascot for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, was stolen during a robbery Tuesday at the team's home stadium, AT&T Field.

    "The Looie costume along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were stolen when a suspect(s) forced his/her way into a locked office," the Chattanooga PD wrote on Facebook.

    Chattanooga announced an agreement with the Cincinnati Reds last week to remain the MLB club's Double-A affiliate through the 2030 season. The contract extension came amid a restructuring of minor league baseball after its 2020 campaign was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    "We look forward to the resumption of baseball at AT&T Field," team president Rich Mozingo said.

    The Lookouts previously partnered with the Reds from 1988 through 2008, the second-longest affiliate tenure in the franchise's history behind time with the Washington Senators (1932-59). They re-partnered with Cincinnati in 2019 after stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins.

    Chattanooga is scheduled to open its 2021 season at home against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on May 4.

    The Chattanooga PD asked anybody with information to contact them anonymously about the whereabouts of Looie's costume so the mascot can be "back on the field entertaining us by then."

