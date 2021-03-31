Bills' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills reside in an offseason position they have not been in for at least two decades.

Sean McDermott's team left the gridiron as the top contender in the AFC East, a title that has long been handed to the New England Patriots.

With the Patriots and Miami Dolphins making improvements, the Bills have to bolster their depth to ensure they have few holes on their roster.

The re-signings of Matt Milano and Daryl Williams eased some of that pressure and allowed the Bills to not have to focus on linebacker and offensive line in the 2021 NFL draft.

Instead, they can look at other spots to reinforce the already strong depth chart and maintain the spot atop the AFC East that the Patriots and Bills are gunning for.