WWE Rumors: Plans for WrestleMania 37 Entrance, Women's Tag Titles, Logan Paul

With WrestleMania 37 just over one week away, preparations have been pushed into overdrive to ensure the two-night event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is as big as possible.

It will be the first WWE show in front of fans in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the company will want to make it as big of a spectacle as possible.

As WrestleMania quickly approaches, here is a rundown of some of the biggest and latest WWE rumors related to The Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE Planning Something Special for First WrestleMania Entrance?

While WWE has created an impressive atmosphere in the ThunderDome, there is no replacement to the reaction of live fans.

Because of that, it promises to be a huge moment when a wrestler makes their entrance for the first time in over a year with fans in the crowd cheering them on.

According to WrestleVotes, that fact has WWE considering not having a match on the Kickoff Show prior to Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on April 10.

It was noted that the first entrance back in front of fans is being viewed as a "huge deal," which is why WWE may choose to save it for the main card. While a final decision has not yet been made, it is reportedly being taken under consideration.

If WWE decides to go that route, it would make sense for a huge star to be the first to enter. The two biggest matches currently scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania are Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Having one of those matches go on first and the other go on last would be a great way to bookend the night and keep fans engaged throughout.

Since Banks and Belair have been feuding longer and have earned the main event spot, giving McIntyre the first entrance back in front of fans makes all the sense in the world.

The Scot was robbed of his big moment last year, as he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship with no fans in attendance, so he deserves the big pop for his entrance, as well as a title win over Lashley.

Big WrestleMania Plans in Place for Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE has yet to make an announcement regarding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, but there are reportedly plans in place to make them part of both nights of the show.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the company's plan is to hold a multi-team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania with the winners of that match going on to challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the women's tag team titles on Night 2.

Johnson noted that while he has heard the first match will involve four teams, it is possible things could change before The Show of Shows.

Three teams have clearly been gunning for the titles as of late in the form of Naomi and Lana, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and Natalya and Tamina.

It is unclear which fourth team would be added to the mix, but The Riott Squad would make sense considering they have been teaming together for quite some time.

While the women's tag team division in WWE isn't necessarily red hot right now, the company has been having a few teams focus on the titles at the very least.

It is somewhat surprising that WWE plans to use two spots on the card for the championships, but it is a a great thing for women's wrestling, as the matches will lend support to the already highly anticipated title bouts pitting Banks vs. Belair and Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley.

Logan Paul to Reportedly Appear at WrestleMania

YouTube sensation Logan Paul is scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week, but that reportedly won't be his only involvement with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Josh Nason of F4WOnline), WWE is planning for Paul to be part of the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

Zayn accepted KO's challenge for a match last week and also announced that the YouTuber will be present this week for the red-carpet debut of the trailer for his conspiracy documentary.

For the past few months, The Great Liberator has been followed everywhere by two cameramen in his effort to prove WWE is plotting against him. In recent weeks, he has been corresponding with Paul on Twitter about the documentary.

Zayn has reasoned that getting the social media figure involved will get even more eyes on the documentary, and that same principle could apply to WrestleMania.

WWE already has one of the hottest musical acts in the world on the card in Bad Bunny, and it appears as though the company is set to add one of the biggest YouTubers as well.

Meltzer noted that while he is unsure if Paul will have an official role in the match, such as special guest referee, he will be part of Owens vs. Zayn in some way.

There is already a ton of history between KO and Zayn that has fans excited for their WrestleMania clash, and making Paul part of it should get them some mainstream attention as well.

