Buccaneers' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

Buccaneers' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL DraftMarch 31, 2021
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a fantastic job of adding quality players to their roster through the NFL draft in recent years.
The team's last three first-round selections—Vita Vea, Devin White and Tristan Wirfs—have all contributed immediately. And Ronald Jones II, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Antoine Winfield Jr. were added in the second round in those drafts.
All six players were vital parts of the Super Bowl-winning team in February, and that success fuels the optimism that general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians will nail the 2021 NFL draft.
The combination of draft success and mostly everyone returning from last season's squad gives Tampa Bay few true needs in this year's talent grab.
The Bucs should have more positional flexibility than others, which may lead to them opting for the best-player-available strategy.
Tampa Bay has eight total draft picks in 2021, with the first one being the last selection of the first round.
Offensive Line
Tampa Bay nailed its first-round selection in 2020 with the selection of Tristan Wirfs at No. 13.
The 22-year-old became a vital part of the protection for Tom Brady and should contend for All-Pro selections in the coming years.
The Bucs could look to reinforce the offensive line early in the draft since center Ryan Jensen is due to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
If they go for an offensive lineman at No. 32, he could be used as a valuable reserve in case of injury or as someone to learn for the future.
One of the few setbacks for Tampa Bay in 2020 was the injury to guard Ali Marpet, who missed three games. He had started all 16 games in the previous two seasons.
If the Bucs have an early-round possibility to compete with Jensen, Marpet and others and fill in as a potential injury replacement, they should carry a ton of depth across all five interior positions.
Stanford's Walker Little and Samuel Cosmi of Texas should be among the players available at the back end of the first round, but the front-end depth at offensive line is not as deep as it was last year.
Defensive Tackle
Tampa Bay could look to the defensive interior to bolster its depth as well.
Although the Bucs brought back Ndamukong Suh, they need to get a bit younger at defensive tackle so someone can partner Vea for the long haul.
The NFC South side should be fine on the outside after Shaquil Barrett signed a long-term contract this offseason, and William Gholston and Jason Pierre-Paul are in place at defensive end.
If the Bucs choose to land a defensive tackle at No. 32, they could hope Alabama's Christian Barmore is still available. He surged up draft boards with his play in the final games of the Crimson Tide's title run.
The second round could be the better target for an interior pass-rusher since NC State's Alim McNeill, USC's Jay Tufele and Florida State's Marvin Wilson should still be around.
Wilson is the most intriguing of the three since he was once considered a potential first-round pick. He sat out for the bulk of the 2020 season, but he could be the run-stopper Tampa Bay needs to fill in depth behind the experienced Suh.
Running Back
You can never have too many running backs in the NFL.
The Bucs have Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Jones on their depth chart, but it could take another running back to reinforce that depth.
After all, Fournette is on a one-year deal, and the Bucs could move on from him next offseason because he is 27 and would command a decent chunk of money if he performs well again.
Vaughn is a solid third running back to have behind Fournette and Jones, but he may be better served as a pass-catching force on third down because of his size.
Tampa Bay could add another bruising back in the middle rounds to add competition for Vaughn for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart and prepare for life without Fournette in 2022.
A year ago, the second day of the draft was a goldmine for running backs. D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, Cam Akers, Antonio Gibson, J.K. Dobbins and Zack Moss were all selected in the second and third rounds.
The North Carolina duo of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, as well as Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell, could be on Tampa Bay's radar if it wants to add another running back this year.