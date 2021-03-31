Buccaneers' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a fantastic job of adding quality players to their roster through the NFL draft in recent years.

The team's last three first-round selections—Vita Vea, Devin White and Tristan Wirfs—have all contributed immediately. And Ronald Jones II, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Antoine Winfield Jr. were added in the second round in those drafts.

All six players were vital parts of the Super Bowl-winning team in February, and that success fuels the optimism that general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians will nail the 2021 NFL draft.

The combination of draft success and mostly everyone returning from last season's squad gives Tampa Bay few true needs in this year's talent grab.

The Bucs should have more positional flexibility than others, which may lead to them opting for the best-player-available strategy.

Tampa Bay has eight total draft picks in 2021, with the first one being the last selection of the first round.