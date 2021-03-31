Natalia Bryant Surprised with Custom Kobe 4s After Acceptance to USC

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Natalia Bryant celebrated her latest college acceptance in style, as mother Vanessa surprised her with a pair of custom Kobe 4s decked out in USC markings and colors to mark the occasion.

"I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU," Vanessa Bryant wrote in an Instagram post. "I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded."

Natalia, the eldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, was also accepted to Loyola Marymount, UC-Irvine and Oregon, and has applied to NYU, according to Gabrielle Chung of People Magazine.