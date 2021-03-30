    Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Lead Nuggets to Big Win vs. Ben Simmons, 76ers

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 31, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard, left, defends as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic looks to take a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets finished off a season series sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers with a 104-95 victory at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

    In a matchup of two teams that could meet in this year's NBA Finals, Denver got 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, while the Sixers attempted to get past the Nuggets without their MVP candidate in Joel Embiid (knee). Instead, Philadelphia has now dropped back-to-back games after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

    Denver, meanwhile, has rattled off three straight victories and continues gaining ground in the West standings.

      

    Notable Performers

    Michael Porter Jr., SF, Denver Nuggets: 27 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists

    Jamal Murray, PG, Denver Nuggets: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

    Tobias Harris, PF, Philadelphia 76ers: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

    Ben Simmons, PG, Philadelphia 76ers: 11 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

      

    What's Next?

    The Sixers' West Coast road trip wraps up Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. The Nuggets will head to Los Angeles for a Thursday showdown against the Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

