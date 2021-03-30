Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Lead Nuggets to Big Win vs. Ben Simmons, 76ers

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Lead Nuggets to Big Win vs. Ben Simmons, 76ersMarch 31, 2021
The Denver Nuggets finished off a season series sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers with a 104-95 victory at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.
In a matchup of two teams that could meet in this year's NBA Finals, Denver got 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, while the Sixers attempted to get past the Nuggets without their MVP candidate in Joel Embiid (knee). Instead, Philadelphia has now dropped back-to-back games after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
Denver, meanwhile, has rattled off three straight victories and continues gaining ground in the West standings.
Notable Performers
Michael Porter Jr., SF, Denver Nuggets: 27 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists
Jamal Murray, PG, Denver Nuggets: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Tobias Harris, PF, Philadelphia 76ers: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
Ben Simmons, PG, Philadelphia 76ers: 11 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
What's Next?
The Sixers' West Coast road trip wraps up Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. The Nuggets will head to Los Angeles for a Thursday showdown against the Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
