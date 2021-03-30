WWE HOFer Road Dogg Thanks Supportive Fans After Suffering Apparent Heart Attack

WWE.com

WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James offered a health update and thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers on Facebook after suffering an apparent heart attack last week (h/t Jeremy Thomas of 411 Mania).

"To God be the glory, I live to tell the story! I’m headed home. I’ve got some work to do and some changes to make but I’m up to the task. I want to thank EACH and EVERY one of you for your thoughts and prayers and your kind words. So many reached out with positive vibes and it overwhelmed me with love. Thank you all and God is good! Let the journey begin! #OUDK # GBU #LIVEARMSTRONG."

Per TMZ Sports, Tracy Conant James, who is married to the ex-WWE Superstar, announced Saturday that her husband had been hospitalized.

"Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando," James wrote. "He has had test run and we're currently waiting for the results." She also aded that James "feels horrible."

Thankfully, the WWE NXT producer is now home and recovering.

He was best known for his time in the D-Generation X stable and as one-half of the legendary New Age Outlaws with "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn during the Attitude Era of the late 1990s and early 2000s. He won the tag team titles on six different occasions in addition to Intercontinental and Hardcore belt stints.