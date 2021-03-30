    Gabe Jackson, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to New 3-Year, $22.6M Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021
    Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson #66 prepares to line up against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    One week after acquiring guard Gabe Jackson in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly have given him a new contract.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jackson got a new three-year deal worth up to $22.6 million total and includes $7.075 million in guaranteed money plus a $9 million signing bonus. 

    The Seahawks sent a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to Las Vegas in exchange for Jackson. 

    Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in January at his end-of-season press conference that he wanted to see the team improve the interior of its offensive line. 

    "We need to make sure that the inside three guys, that we grow and get better there," said Carroll. 

    That statement came after Seattle was eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC Wild Card round by the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson was hit 10 times and sacked five times by the Rams in the 30-20 loss. 

    Pro Football Focus metrics had Jackson tied as the 39th-best guard in the NFL last season. The 29-year-old started all 16 games for the Raiders in 2020. He's appeared in 100 games over the past seven seasons. 

