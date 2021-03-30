    Lakers' Marc Gasol Won't Be Bought out After Drummond Signing, Vogel Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol, left, is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott as he shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Marc Gasol is sticking around. 

    The Los Angeles Lakers haven't discussed a buyout with the veteran center, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Tuesday, despite the team signing Andre Drummond on the buyout market and already having Montrezl Harrell as a backup option. 

    "All I can say is that he's loved here ... these guys respect him so much ... he's been a true pro," Vogel said when asked about Gasol's response to Drummond being named the starting center. "We're going to need all three of our centers."

                     

