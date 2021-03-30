Lakers' Marc Gasol Won't Be Bought out After Drummond Signing, Vogel Says

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Marc Gasol is sticking around.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't discussed a buyout with the veteran center, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Tuesday, despite the team signing Andre Drummond on the buyout market and already having Montrezl Harrell as a backup option.

"All I can say is that he's loved here ... these guys respect him so much ... he's been a true pro," Vogel said when asked about Gasol's response to Drummond being named the starting center. "We're going to need all three of our centers."

