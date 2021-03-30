    Bucs' Bruce Arians Shows off Photo of Super Bowl Tattoo: 'I'm a Man of My Word'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks during Super Bowl 55 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians lived up to his word following his team's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.   

    Arians showed off a Super Bowl tattoo on Twitter:

    Several Bucs players have gotten new ink to celebrate their championship. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got a tattoo of the Lombardi Trophy. 

    Wide receiver Mike Evans got an elaborate tattoo that required him to go through multiple sessions, but he showed off the early returns on Instagram earlier in March. 

    Arians came out of retirement in January 2019 to take over as Bucs head coach. The 68-year-old led the franchise to its second Super Bowl title last season. It was his first championship as a head coach and third overall. He won two titles as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005 and 2008. 

    Related

      Bucs to play at Colts for 17th regular-season game in 2021

      Bucs to play at Colts for 17th regular-season game in 2021
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs to play at Colts for 17th regular-season game in 2021

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved

      A 17-game regular-season is officially starting this year. Tap for all the added matchups 📲

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL 17-Game Season Approved

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs’ Arians Predicts Breakout Year For RB Vaughn

      Bucs’ Arians Predicts Breakout Year For RB Vaughn
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs’ Arians Predicts Breakout Year For RB Vaughn

      Pewter Report
      via Pewter Report

      Bruce Arians gets Super Bowl LV tattoo

      Bruce Arians gets Super Bowl LV tattoo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bruce Arians gets Super Bowl LV tattoo

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk