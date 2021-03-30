Bucs' Bruce Arians Shows off Photo of Super Bowl Tattoo: 'I'm a Man of My Word'

Uncredited/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians lived up to his word following his team's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Arians showed off a Super Bowl tattoo on Twitter:

Several Bucs players have gotten new ink to celebrate their championship. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got a tattoo of the Lombardi Trophy.

Wide receiver Mike Evans got an elaborate tattoo that required him to go through multiple sessions, but he showed off the early returns on Instagram earlier in March.

Arians came out of retirement in January 2019 to take over as Bucs head coach. The 68-year-old led the franchise to its second Super Bowl title last season. It was his first championship as a head coach and third overall. He won two titles as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005 and 2008.