NBA Mock Draft 2021: Latest Predictions Entering Final Four

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

While only four teams remain in pursuit of the men's 2021 NCAA tournament title, there is still information to be gleaned by NBA scouts.

Gonzaga might send four players to the pros with possible lottery picks Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert, plus Joel Ayayi and Drew Timme. Baylor could put multiple prospects in the first round with Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler. Houston's Quentin Grimes might hear his name called early in the second round. Maybe UCLA's miracle run to the Final Four puts someone like Johnny Juzang on the NBA radar.

A single-elimination tournament inside of a bubble isn't the place to make rigid draft-night decisions, but under-the-spotlight performances can still move stocks up or down the board.

We'll factor in those fluctuations with our latest mock first round, then examine three of the biggest questions with this draft.