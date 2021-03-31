Dolphins' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Even before the Miami Dolphins have turned in their first pick, the 2021 NFL draft is shaping up to be a franchise-defining event.

General manager Chris Grier has been incredibly busy. Armed with the third overall pick from the Laremy Tunsil trade in 2019, he moved back to the 12th pick and then up to the sixth pick, netting additional selections in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

It leaves the Dolphins with four picks in the top 50 and five in the first three rounds. With a roster that went 10-6 last season and narrowly missed the playoffs, that's a serious opportunity to find some immediate difference-makers.

If Miami picks wisely, it can find at least five starters in the draft which would be huge for a team looking to overtake the Buffalo Bills as the new favorite in the AFC East in a post-Patriots-dominance world.

Here are some of the needs the Dolphins will likely want to address in this year's draft.