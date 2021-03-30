WWE WrestleMania 37: Top Rumors and Early Predictions for Latest Match Card

2 of 4

It's one thing for YouTube celebrity Logan Paul to be involved in the premiere of Sami Zayn's conspiracy-minded documentary on Friday's SmackDown, but it's another thing entirely for him to be involved in The Great Liberator's match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

However, that is exactly what is slated for the eagerly anticipated match between the pair, according to H Jenkins of Ringside News.

"We were told that the match's creative purpose was very clear. It was based around 'what do we do with the celebrity participation of Logan Paul?'" Jenkins wrote.

Owens and Zayn are two of the more acclaimed wrestlers of the last 15 years. They emerged rose to prominence in the indies and embarked on their WWE run together. After a long, arduous journey, they now have the opportunity to live out a dream by working with each other on wrestling's grandest stage.

The idea that their match is merely a backdrop for an appearance by a celebrity known for his mindless YouTube exploits rather than a celebration of one of the more intense and emotional rivalries in wrestling is a major disappointment for all involved.

Hopefully, Paul's involvement follows the example set by Mike Tyson at WrestleMania XIV, when he served as guest enforcer in the WWE Championship match. He stood outside the ring, let the wrestlers do their work and involved himself only when absolutely necessary.

If that is the case come WrestleMania, Zayn and Owens can still have the potential show-stealer everyone knows they are capable of.

Anything less will be a major disappointment.