WWE WrestleMania 37: Top Rumors and Early Predictions for Latest Match CardMarch 30, 2021
WWE WrestleMania 37: Top Rumors and Early Predictions for Latest Match Card
WrestleMania 37 is drawing nearer, the card is filling out, and the rumor mill is heating up as WWE prepares for the biggest show of the year and the first with a crowd in attendance since March 2020.
An estimated 50,000 fans will fill Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida across two nights for the annual Showcase of the Immortals, which includes several blockbuster championship encounters, heated grudge matches and a few celebrity appearances.
One such mainstream star is at the center of new rumors surrounding the show, with the mere mention of his name likely to generate groans from fans who would rather not have any unnecessary celebrity involvement in one of the night's more anticipated showdowns.
Who is it, what might it mean for the match, and which other topics are dominating the rumor cycle ahead of this year's WrestleMania?
Find out now with this early preview of the April 10-11 marquee pay-per-view.
Match Card and Predictions
- Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Roman Reigns (Prediction: Bryan)
- WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (Prediction: McIntyre)
- SmackDown Women's Championship match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Prediction: Belair)
- Raw Women's Championship match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (Prediction: Ripley)
- Intercontinental Championship match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Prediction: Crews)
- United States Championship match: Riddle vs. Sheamus (Prediction: Riddle)
- Raw Tag Team Championship match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos (Prediction: Styles and Omos)
- Steel Cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Prediction: McMahon)
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton (Prediction: The Fiend)
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins (Prediction: Cesaro)
- Bad Bunny vs. The Miz (Prediction: Bad Bunny)
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Prediction: Zayn)
Matches announced for WrestleMania 37:
Logan Paul to Be Involved in Eagerly Anticipate WrestleMania Clash
It's one thing for YouTube celebrity Logan Paul to be involved in the premiere of Sami Zayn's conspiracy-minded documentary on Friday's SmackDown, but it's another thing entirely for him to be involved in The Great Liberator's match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.
However, that is exactly what is slated for the eagerly anticipated match between the pair, according to H Jenkins of Ringside News.
"We were told that the match's creative purpose was very clear. It was based around 'what do we do with the celebrity participation of Logan Paul?'" Jenkins wrote.
Owens and Zayn are two of the more acclaimed wrestlers of the last 15 years. They emerged rose to prominence in the indies and embarked on their WWE run together. After a long, arduous journey, they now have the opportunity to live out a dream by working with each other on wrestling's grandest stage.
The idea that their match is merely a backdrop for an appearance by a celebrity known for his mindless YouTube exploits rather than a celebration of one of the more intense and emotional rivalries in wrestling is a major disappointment for all involved.
Hopefully, Paul's involvement follows the example set by Mike Tyson at WrestleMania XIV, when he served as guest enforcer in the WWE Championship match. He stood outside the ring, let the wrestlers do their work and involved himself only when absolutely necessary.
If that is the case come WrestleMania, Zayn and Owens can still have the potential show-stealer everyone knows they are capable of.
Anything less will be a major disappointment.
Reason for Edge's Heel Turn, WrestleMania Main Event Change
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that while Edge's age and appearance were factors, the change made to the WrestleMania main event was really just a case of Vince McMahon wanting to shake things up.
WWE has added Daniel Bryan to a Universal Championship match that originally had Edge facing top heel Roman Reigns.
While the move has its issues from a consistency standpoint, considering Edge won the men's Rumble match and Bryan did not, it was the right call. For all of the love and admiration The Rated-R Superstar has among his peers and fans, there is no denying this year's return lacked the excitement of last year.
A match between Edge and Reigns was not particularly intriguing on paper. Bryan had the more compelling story entering the Royal Rumble, and fans clearly had an easier time investing in what was billed as, potentially, his final WrestleMania than they did for the veteran's comeback.
Throw in a Reigns who is the best heel WWE has produced in a decade, and you have a match with several moving pieces and a WrestleMania main event with the potential to rank among the best of all time.
WrestleMania Host-Turned-Hall of Famer?
Titus O'Neil will co-host WrestleMania 37 alongside Hulk Hogan. But according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the former tag team and 24/7 champion will also join The Hulkster in the Hall of Fame as the 2021 Warrior Award recipient.
O'Neil is from the Tampa area, the site of this year's Showcase of the Immortals, and is well known for his charitable efforts in and around the Florida city.
He worked with Wheelchairs 4 Kids to provide a new wheelchair for an 11-year-old, provided $127,500 to four local charities through his Bullard Family Foundation and, along with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, donated $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries among other acts of kindness.
O'Neil may be best remembered in the WWE Universe for his falls on NXT and at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, or his time with Darren Young as The Prime Time Players, but his contributions beyond the squared circle far outweigh anything he has accomplished as a professional wrestler.
There are some who will suggest Shad Gaspard would have been a better and more appropriate choice, a hero who tragically passed after saving his son from drowning, and they may be right.
Considering the site of this year's event and all that O'Neil has done for the community, it is nearly impossible to argue against him receiving an award that was originally intended for those who contributed to WWE's cause beyond the cameras.