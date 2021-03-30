    DiJonai Carrington Questions Lack of Foul Call at End of Baylor's Loss to UConn

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Baylor star DiJonai Carrington was critical of the officiating in the final seconds of the Lady Bears' 69-67 Elite Eight loss to Connecticut in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament Monday.

    Carrington had a chance to give Baylor the lead in the final seconds but was stymied on the left side of the lane by Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa:

    "Personally, don't see it as a controversial call," the senior guard told reporters. "I've already seen the replay. One girl fouled me in my face and one girl fouled me on my arm. At that point you can't do anything else."

    Carrington had plenty of supporters on social media:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    UConn head coach Geno Auriemma seemed to acknowledge his team benefited in the situation but added that every game is full of calls that are missed or could go either way:

    The frustration from Baylor players and fans was understandable. Carrington should've gone to the line for two shots, and she was a 72.3 percent free-throw shooter. At the very least, you would've expected her to tie the game and send it into overtime.

    And the score may not have even been that close were it not for an apparent hamstring injury suffered by DiDi Richards. UConn went on a 19-0 run across the third and fourth quarters, almost all of which happened after Richards exited the game.

    "Obviously, you can never account for injuries happening," Carrington said of losing Richards. "That was tough for us. [Freshman guard Sarah Andrews] got thrown into the fire. We just tried to weather the storm. We never gave up. We never thought we were out of it."

    Baylor showed great determination to get into a position to win, but the foul that wasn't will likely overshadow much of what happened before it.

    Related

      Looking Back at Monday's Elite Eight

      UConn survives Baylor. Arizona to make first Final Four appearance. Here's a look at day 1 of the Elite Eight ➡️

      Looking Back at Monday's Elite Eight
      Women's College Basketball logo
      Women's College Basketball

      Looking Back at Monday's Elite Eight

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kim Mulkey: NCAA Should 'Dump' COVID-19 Testing at 2021 Final Fours

      Kim Mulkey: NCAA Should 'Dump' COVID-19 Testing at 2021 Final Fours
      Women's College Basketball logo
      Women's College Basketball

      Kim Mulkey: NCAA Should 'Dump' COVID-19 Testing at 2021 Final Fours

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Carrington Calls Out Refs

      Baylor women’s guard was not happy with no-call: ‘You can’t swallow your whistle when the game is on the line’

      Carrington Calls Out Refs
      Women's College Basketball logo
      Women's College Basketball

      Carrington Calls Out Refs

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      UConn Holds Off Baylor to Advance to the Final Four

      UConn Holds Off Baylor to Advance to the Final Four
      Women's College Basketball logo
      Women's College Basketball

      UConn Holds Off Baylor to Advance to the Final Four

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa