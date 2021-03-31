Ranking the NFL's Most Underrated Free Agents Left on the Market Entering April

0 of 6

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Underrated NFL free agents can change the complexion of divisions and perhaps the league.

That might sound a bit dramatic, but the right mixture of talent and fit at this stage of free agency can make a big difference. Think: Leonard Fournette, who after a 1,152-yard season in 2019 signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with Tampa Bay, scored six times and then had a huge impact in the postseason en route to a Super Bowl win.

The most overlooked or underappreciated free agents left on the market have steadily produced and project to keep doing so. They won't command top dollar, likely giving the buying team someone who outplays the contract—which formulates the crux of the rankings, as does positional importance.