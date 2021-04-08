Heats' Victor Oladipo Exits vs. Lakers After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo was ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering a knee injury, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Oladipo suffered the apparent injury during a dunk in the fourth quarter:

The guard had 18 points, four rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes before exiting with under six minutes left of an eventual 110-104 win.

Traded to Miami at the deadline, the Heat are Oladipo's third team of the 2020-21 season. He began the season with the Pacers before being traded to Houston as part of the James Harden deal before being rerouted again by the Rockets.

In his first three games with his new team, Oladipo averaged 10.0 points and 4.0 assists, although he broke out with 16 points Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's struggled to make the same impact since suffering a quad injury during the 2017-18 season but has flashed two-way brilliance at times.

Kendrick Nunn will likely see an increase in playing time with him out of the lineup.