Patriots Rumors: Stephon Gilmore 'Very Open' to Signing New Contract with NE

Patriots Rumors: Stephon Gilmore 'Very Open' to Signing New Contract with NEMarch 29, 2021
Stephon Gilmore has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason, but the New England Patriots cornerback could also remain with the team if the two sides agree on an extension.
"I'm also told, for what it's worth, that Gilmore would be very open to signing a new deal in New England," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported.
Gilmore is set to make about $7 million for the upcoming season after previously restructuring his contract, but Breer noted it's "unlikely" he plays on that deal. It could leave New England with the choice to either sign him to a new extension or give him the opportunity to get more money elsewhere.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Scout Reveals Defensive Player Pats Want in Draft