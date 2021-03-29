    Patriots Rumors: Stephon Gilmore 'Very Open' to Signing New Contract with NE

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021
    New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Stephon Gilmore has been the subject of trade speculation this offseason, but the New England Patriots cornerback could also remain with the team if the two sides agree on an extension.

    "I'm also told, for what it's worth, that Gilmore would be very open to signing a new deal in New England," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported.

    Gilmore is set to make about $7 million for the upcoming season after previously restructuring his contract, but Breer noted it's "unlikely" he plays on that deal. It could leave New England with the choice to either sign him to a new extension or give him the opportunity to get more money elsewhere.

        

       

