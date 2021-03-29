NBA Rumors: Analyzing Buzz Surrounding Austin Rivers, Lakers and Knicks

1 of 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

On Thursday, a three-team trade led to Austin Rivers moving from the New York Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the 28-year-old point guard is about to be on the move again, as the Thunder announced Sunday that they were waiving him before he ever put on their uniform.

It appears it won't take long for Rivers to find a new team, though. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks are the "leaders" to sign Rivers once he clears waivers, noting that there's "strong mutual interest between the sides."

Rivers, the son of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, is in his ninth season in the NBA, and during that span, he's played for five teams. After spending the previous two seasons with the Houston Rockets, a sign-and-trade deal sent him to the Knicks in November.

During his brief time in New York, Rivers averaged 7.3 points in 21 games, missing some time because of an ankle issue. He will remain in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture if he signs with the Bucks, who are 29-16 and in third in the conference. Rivers could provide them with some solid play coming off the bench.