NBA Draft 2021: Final Mock Draft Ahead of March Madness Elite Eight

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

March Madness has brought the exciting action, thrilling games and major upsets that it's known for. And for some players, it's also brought the end of their college careers.

The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament has reached its Elite Eight round, meaning one of the eight remaining teams will be cutting down the nets in Indianapolis on April 5. Among the 60 teams that have been eliminated, there are plenty of talented players, some of whom will be heading to the NBA, potentially as soon as this year.

Because the 2020-21 NBA season got off to a delayed start, it won't be ending until July, a month later than usual. It's also not yet known when the 2021 NBA draft will be taking place. But at some point, a new wave of talent will be heading to the professional level.

As the NCAA tourney nears its conclusion, here's a mock draft for the first round of this year's event. (Note: The order shown is based on reverse order of records, per Tankathon, but that could change significantly during the second half of the 2020-21 season, based on results and the draft lottery.)