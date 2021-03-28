Giants' John Mara Says Daniel Jones Is a Super Bowl QB: 'The Sky's the Limit'

Gail Burton/Associated Press

New York Giants co-owner John Mara remains convinced the franchise can win a fifth Super Bowl with Daniel Jones at the helm.

Speaking with the New York Post's Ian O'Connor, Mara said the Giants have a playoff-caliber roster and answered affirmatively when asked whether Jones can get them over the top:

"How good is this roster now? 'I think our roster is good enough to make the playoffs,' Mara told The Post.

"Do you believe Daniel Jones looks like a quarterback who will ultimately win a Super Bowl? 'Yes he does,' Mara responded. 'I can say that without any hesitation.'

"Good enough to win multiple Super Bowls like his predecessor, Eli Manning? 'I don't see why not,' the Giants CEO said, 'if we put the right pieces around him.'"

Mara went on to praise Jones even further.

"Every single one of our coaches loves the kid, and believes he has the talent to win a championship," he said. "He really wants to be great, you can see that. … I believe the sky's the limit with him."

Mara's "if we put the right pieces around him" qualification is certainly carrying a lot of weight because that can be said of almost any quarterback in the league.

To that point, though, New York has signed Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph to strengthen the passing game while retaining Leonard Williams and bringing aboard Adoree' Jackson to address the defense.

Between the additions and the return of Saquon Barkley from a torn ACL, this will likely be a pivotal year for Jones.

It remains unclear whether the 2019 first-round pick can be the long-term successor to Manning. He threw for 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2020. His yards per game fell from 232.8 to 210.2, while his QBR only improved marginally from 55.7 to 61.5, per Pro Football Reference.

A Super Bowl isn't the Giants' bar for success in 2021, but making the postseason clearly is after spending $163.7 million total and giving out $96.8 million in guarantees during free agency, per Over the Cap.

Jones has two more years on his rookie deal before a fifth-year option in 2023. If New York once again misses out on the playoffs and its starting quarterback fails to grow, Mara could have a far different outlook on the situation heading into 2022.