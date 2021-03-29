49ers' Team Needs to Fill in 2021 NFL Draft

1 of 4

Associated Press

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the New England Patriots aren't in pursuit of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"Cap space isn't there and obviously Cam Newton will return. Additionally, the draft is flush with QBs. No Jimmy GQ reunion for the Pats in foreseeable future," Schultz tweeted.

However, this doesn't mean that Garoppolo is long for San Francisco. It's highly unlikely that the 49ers would give up such a haul for the No. 3 pick if they weren't looking at a quarterback. Whether they believe BYU's Zach Wilson will fall to No. 3, are content to take a signal-caller like Ohio State's Justin Fields or are looking to make another play for the No. 2 pick remains to be seen.

The trade is a clear sign that San Francisco no longer views Garoppolo as a long-term answer—perhaps because he has missed 23 games over the last three seasons. And if Garoppolo isn't the long-term answer, quarterback is definitely a need.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars likely to take Clemson's Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, Wilson becomes the most likely target. However, there's a chance that the New York Jets take Wilson at No. 2, so San Francisco must be comfortable with at least three of this year's quarterback prospects.

We're unlikely to know who is the third signal-caller on San Francisco's board before draft weekend. However, if the 49ers take any position other than quarterback with the third pick, it'll be arguably the biggest surprise of the offseason.