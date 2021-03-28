    Patrick Mahomes Urges Chris Beard to Stay at Texas Tech Amid Texas HC Rumors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the second half of the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between Texas Tech and Virginia, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Patrick Mahomes isn't ready to stop cheering for a Chris Beard-led basketball team.

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback urged Beard, who is the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, to remain at his alma mater amid rumors he could leave for the Texas Longhorns:

    It is no surprise Mahomes, who attended Texas Tech's Final Four game in 2019, wants Beard to stay put. The coach has been with the Red Raiders for five seasons and has a 112-55 record with three NCAA tournament appearances.

    He led Texas Tech to the Big 12 regular-season title and its only Final Four appearance in men's basketball history in the 2018-19 campaign after the team reached the Elite Eight the previous season.

    However, the Texas job is open after Shaka Smart left for Marquette.

    Beard seems like a natural fit considering Texas is his alma mater and he had experience as a student assistant. Chip Brown of 247Sports reported he is the "leading candidate" for the position.

    Still, the Longhorns don't have an MVP quarterback lobbying for them on social media.

