Quick Takes on AEW's Next Breakout Star, Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown, More

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Of everything that went down on the Wednesday's edition of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Tay Conti's huge upset victory over Nyla Rose was among the most memorable moments from the show.

Conti has been on a slow and steady rise in AEW's women's division over the past year. Having now beaten a former AEW women's world champion, she could be next in line for a shot at the title—and for good reason considering how much potential she posses.

Between Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, WWE's women's division will be well-represented at WrestleMania 37. One name conspicuous by her absence is Charlotte Flair, who could still work her way into either title match on Raw or SmackDown in the coming weeks.

As we found out on Friday's SmackDown, Cesaro has his WrestleMania match with Seth Rollins set in stone. The multi-time WWE world champion has nothing to gain from beating Cesaro on The Grandest Stage of Them All, whereas the Swiss could be catapulted into the Universal Championship picture with a win.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle Conti's upside in AEW, Flair's status and why Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns must be the next feud for the Universal title. Retribution's future, along with Asuka's and Sasha Banks' lack of luck at WrestleMania, will be discussed as well.