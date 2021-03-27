Barry Alvarez Reportedly Retiring as Wisconsin AD; Timeline Uncertain

Morry Gash/Associated Press

University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez will retire, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus reported Saturday (h/t Stadium's Brett McMurphy). No timeline exists for the 74-year-old's exit.

Alvarez became the Badgers' athletic director in 2004 after a 15-year stint as the school's head football coach. He's twice stepped in as interim head coach during his tenure as AD, going 119-74-4 overall and earning an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Badgers won three Rose Bowls (1993, 1998 1999) with Alvarez as head coach. Under his watch as AD, Wisconsin took one men's ice hockey championship (2006) and six women's ice hockey titles (2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021) along with making two men's basketball Final Four appearances (2014, 2015), a women's soccer Sweet 16 (2017) showing and two national title game appearances in women's volleyball (2013, 2019).

The Pennsylvania native also served on the inaugural College Football Playoff selection committee in 2014 and was honored with a statue outside Camp Randall Stadium in 2006.

While athletic director, Alvarez hired Greg Gard to coach men's basketball, Tony Granato as men's ice hockey coach and Bret Bielema, Gary Andersen and Paul Chryst as football coach.

The athletic success at Wisconsin has become synonymous with Alvarez, and his departure will leave a massive hole both in Madison and college sports overall.

Potrykus reported Wisconsin's deputy athletic director, Chris McIntosh, has been "groomed" to succeed Alvarez, with the outgoing AD expected to support McIntosh's promotion.

McIntosh is a 1999 All-American offensive tackle who played under Alvarez. After two years in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks—who drafted him No. 22 overall in 2000—McIntosh returned to Madison in 2014 and currently oversees day-to-day operations of the athletic department.