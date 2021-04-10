Bad Bunny, Damian Priest Beat The Miz, John Morrison at WWE WrestleMania 37

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Grammy Award-winning musician Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest to beat The Miz and John Morrison on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday in his first true WWE match.

The singer has been in training in recent weeks, and it showed during a contest in which he held his own against his more experienced opponents.

And after a crossbody by Bad Bunny, the singer pinned The A-Lister to seal the victory.

Bad Bunny and Priest have been at odds with The Miz and Morrison since the Royal Rumble in January, when the rapper was on hand to perform his "Booker T" song along with the WWE Hall of Famer it's named after.

The Miz destroyed some of Bad Bunny's equipment on his way to the ring for the men's Rumble match, but Priest got some revenge on the singer's behalf by eliminating both The A-Lister and Morrison from the Rumble.

Then, Bad Bunny hit both Miz and Morrison with a crossbody, which helped take the rivalry to the next level quickly.

In subsequent weeks, The Miz and Morrison tried to show up the rapper, but they were turned away on almost every occasion by Priest, who protected Bad Bunny and got physical with the pair on multiple occasions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Miz had a brief run as WWE champion after Bobby Lashley helped him cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber, but he lost the title to The All Mighty just eight days later.

Bad Bunny and Priest subsequently made fun of Miz, which led to The A-Lister exacting some revenge by hitting the singer in the back with a guitar on the March 15 episode of Raw.

The following week, The A-Lister challenged the musician to a WrestleMania match. After The Miz beat Jeff Hardy on that same episode, Bad Bunny returned the favor by hitting his rival with a guitar.

Bad Bunny then accepted The Miz's challenge, thus making their match on The Grandest Stage of Them All official.

It wasn't until the go-home episode of Raw prior to WrestleMania that the match was changed to a tag team contest after Miz and Morrison ruined Bad Bunny's Bugatti with paint and then attacked him backstage.

The presence of Priest in the match increased Bad Bunny's chances of winning, and he did ultimately prevail, which should go a long way toward making The Archer of Infamy a big star on Raw moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

-