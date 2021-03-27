DeMarcus Cousins Sells Las Vegas Mansion for $7.5 Million

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

NBA center DeMarcus Cousins reportedly sold his 10-bedroom mansion in Las Vegas for $7.5 million.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Cousins, who purchased the home in 2017, made a $1 million profit in just four years after buying the house for $6.5 million.

The property features a home theater, basketball court, sports media room, personal gym and specially designed outdoor pool. It also features 12 bathrooms and an elevator inside the home.

Cousins is a free agent after being waived by the Houston Rockets in late February.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported in early March the Los Angeles Lakers would have interest in Boogie if they don't land Andre Drummond, who reached a buyout agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday after no deal was found before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Once Drummond picks his new team, Cousins' market should heat up as a veteran center who can provide some depth for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The 30-year-old University of Kentucky product has averaged 20.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 590 NBA games. He couldn't match that impact during his 25-game stint in Houston, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in the smallest role of his career.