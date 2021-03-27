Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2021: Best Hitting and Pitching Prospects to Draft

0 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Some of the top prospects in baseball are intriguing from a fantasy baseball perspective, but we have to wait some time for Bobby Witt Jr. and Jarred Kelenic to be available at the major league level.

Kelenic was the latest top prospect to be optioned to the minors Friday, which makes Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes the top-rated young player, according to MLB.com, scheduled to start the season in the majors.

Hayes is an intriguing fantasy option to take in the middle rounds because of the numbers he produced at the back end of the 2020 campaign.

Pitchers Nate Pearson and Casey Mize displayed some promise during their 2020 appearances, but 2021 is when we expect to see what each prospect can do over a full stretch of games.

Pearson may be in the better situation to win games because of the loaded Toronto Blue Jays lineup, but Mize could be the better fantasy option of the two because of his strikeout power.