Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Edge Set for WWE Title Match at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan will face off in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Universal Championship.

Unofficial general manager Adam Pearce announced his decision at the tail end of SmackDown with all three men in the ring. Soon after the announcement, the fighters brawled.

Edge got the better of both men, clearing out the ring with some chair shots before the show went to black with the seething Rated-R Superstar sitting on a dented seat.

Edge earned the right to face Reigns for the universal title by virtue of winning the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Bryan had a case to fight for the title after making Reigns tap out to the Yes Lock at WWE Fastlane last Sunday when the two squared off for the blue brand's belt.

However, the referee was knocked out cold, and Reigns ended up getting the win later in the match after a new ref entered the ring later on.

The compromise, therefore, is a Triple Threat match for Reigns' belt.

WrestleMania will take place over two days on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.