    Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Edge Set for WWE Title Match at WrestleMania 37

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 27, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE superstar new world heavy weight champion Roman Reigns celebrates his victory at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for WWE)
    WWE.com

    Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan will face off in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Universal Championship.

    Unofficial general manager Adam Pearce announced his decision at the tail end of SmackDown with all three men in the ring. Soon after the announcement, the fighters brawled.

    Edge got the better of both men, clearing out the ring with some chair shots before the show went to black with the seething Rated-R Superstar sitting on a dented seat.

    Edge earned the right to face Reigns for the universal title by virtue of winning the 2021 Royal Rumble.

    Bryan had a case to fight for the title after making Reigns tap out to the Yes Lock at WWE Fastlane last Sunday when the two squared off for the blue brand's belt.

    However, the referee was knocked out cold, and Reigns ended up getting the win later in the match after a new ref entered the ring later on.

    The compromise, therefore, is a Triple Threat match for Reigns' belt.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    WrestleMania will take place over two days on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

    Related

      SmackDown Live Chat 💬

      The fallout from Fastlane between Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Edge takes place. Discuss in our WWE Community 📲

      SmackDown Live Chat 💬
      WWE logo
      WWE

      SmackDown Live Chat 💬

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Logan Paul to Appear on SmackDown as Sami Zayn's 'Guest of Honor'

      Logan Paul to Appear on SmackDown as Sami Zayn's 'Guest of Honor'
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Logan Paul to Appear on SmackDown as Sami Zayn's 'Guest of Honor'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE Roundup 📝

      ▪️Keith Lee injury update ▪️Miz vs. Bad Bunny at WrestleMania ▪️Aleister Black working his way back

      WWE Roundup 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE Roundup 📝

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Backstage WWE Rumors 👀

      👸 Charlotte going to SmackDown? 👁️ WWE still eyeing Tessa Blanchard 📲 Tap in for the latest wrestling buzz

      Backstage WWE Rumors 👀
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Backstage WWE Rumors 👀

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report