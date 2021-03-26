Logan Paul to Appear on WWE SmackDown as Sami Zayn's 'Guest of Honor'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn announced on Friday Night SmackDown that American YouTuber and professional boxer Logan Paul will be his guest of honor at the red carpet premiere of his documentary, which purports to show a conspiracy lodged against him by WWE.

Zayn and Paul interacted on Twitter earlier this week, with Paul appearing to agree with the two-time intercontinental champion's take:

Zayn made the Paul announcement during "The KO Show," hosted by WWE Superstar Kevin Owens. By the time the segment was over, Zayn and Owens agreed to a match at WrestleMania, which is taking place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 in Tampa, Florida.

As for the red carpet premiere, that's set to occur on the April 2 edition of SmackDown.