Daniel Bryan Gets 2nd Shot vs. Roman Reigns and More WWE SmackDown FalloutMarch 27, 2021
Daniel Bryan Gets 2nd Shot vs. Roman Reigns and More WWE SmackDown Fallout
With the Fastlane pay-per-view in the books, WWE can put all of its focus on building up the card for this year's two-night WrestleMania event on April 10-11.
After coming so close to winning the Universal Championship on Sunday, Daniel Bryan staged a protest to demand another shot at Roman Reigns. As you would assume, Edge had some thoughts about this.
Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins met for a rematch from Sunday, and after The Messiah picked up the win, he and Cesaro got into another scuffle in the ring and again backstage later in the show.
We also saw Kevin Owens host another episode of The KO Show, Big E team up with The Street Profits to take on Apollo Crews and Alpha Academy and Rey Mysterio face Dolph Ziggler in singles action.
Let's look at the biggest moments from Friday's show and how they will affect WrestleMania 37.
Daniel Bryan Added to Edge vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37
At the start of the show, Bryan came out and staged a sit-in until he was granted a shot at the Universal Championship. If this sounds familiar, it's because something similar happened during the buildup to WrestleMania XXX.
The protest came after Bryan proved he made Reigns tap out at Fastlane before Edge took out both men with a steel chair. He said that should be enough to justify giving him a shot, and he refused to leave the ring until somebody from management gave him an answer.
Adam Pearce came out to inform Bryan he was unable to book the match, so Bryan suggested having Edge and Reigns battle on Night 1 so he could face the winner on Night 2. This brought out Edge, who slapped the mic out of Pearce's hand before he marched to the ring.
The Rated-R Superstar said Bryan lost and doesn't deserve the shot. They brawled for a moment before Edge delivered a Spear. He picked up the chair and hit The Yes Man with it before leaving.
During the final segment of the night, Pearce brought all three men to the ring and announced the Universal Championship would be defended in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. This led to another fight, which ended with Edge taking out The Tribal Chief and The Yes Man.
While this is similar to what happened in 2014, this is a different situation. Bryan is not being added because The Yes Movement demanded it. He is being added because he will make the match better. The odds of him leaving with the universal title are slim at best.
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins Set for WrestleMania 37
Rollins defeated Nakamura on Sunday at Fastlane. Since WWE loves to do rematches right after pay-per-views, we saw this bout again on SmackDown. Thankfully, they are so good together that nobody is going to complain about seeing them face off for a second time.
Their encounter was just as physical and competitive as what we saw from them Sunday. Unfortunately for The Rockstar, this match had the same result.
Instead of celebrating his victory, The Messiah decided to keep attacking his fallen opponent. This led to Cesaro coming to the ring and beating the stuffing out of Rollins.
An embarrassed Rollins threw down a challenge for WrestleMania, which The Swiss Superman gladly accepted by smashing Rollins' head into a box and swinging him around again. As soon as this was booked, it became a potential Match of the Night candidate.
Cesaro and Rollins have been destined to meet at 'Mania since the Swiss swung him by his feet 22 times earlier in March. You had better believe Cesaro is going to go for the Big Swing at least once at 'Mania.
Apollo Crews Gets Another IC Title Shot at WrestleMania 37
Two rivalries were mashed together to create a six-man tag match on Friday when Big E teamed up with The Street Profits to take on Apollo Crews and Alpha Academy.
After a fun, fast-paced fight, Crews was able to secure the win by pinning Big E. Despite losing six Intercontinental Championship matches against Big E, WWE has granted him another shot at the belt at WrestleMania.
This has seemed obvious for weeks, but WWE still felt the need to have them fight at Fastlane too. If Crews doesn't win the title this time, it will be clear WWE is not taking his push seriously.
As great as these two are together, this needs to be the last time they do battle for a long time. Seven title bouts and several other random matches in between have stretched this feud to its limit. After 'Mania, everybody needs to move on.
More WrestleMania 37 Developments
Owens hosted an episode of The KO Show on Friday but had no special guest lined up. All he wanted to do was talk to Sami Zayn, who came out with his camera crew following close behind.
The two former best friends disagreed about how to proceed, and it led to a fight and a match being booked for WrestleMania. Like Crews vs. Big E, this is a contest everybody knew would end up on the card as soon as the storyline started.
Later in the show, Rey Mysterio took on Dolph Ziggler in a singles match with Dominik and Robert Roode at ringside. Despite being powerbombed over the barricade by The Showoff, Rey managed to score the win. This is clearly building toward a tag title match at WrestleMania.
With The Street Profits and Alpha Academy also looking to make their mark at the PPV, we could see this turn into a Fatal 4-Way match during the next edition of SmackDown.
With the biggest show of the year rapidly approaching, WWE still has plenty of work to do. There are two nights to fill and a few champions without confirmed challengers, but that should all be addressed accordingly.
Friday's episode had a lot of storyline progression and some solid in-ring action. It was a good show to deal with the fallout from Fastlane while building up 'Mania.