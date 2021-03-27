Daniel Bryan Gets 2nd Shot vs. Roman Reigns and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

At the start of the show, Bryan came out and staged a sit-in until he was granted a shot at the Universal Championship. If this sounds familiar, it's because something similar happened during the buildup to WrestleMania XXX.

The protest came after Bryan proved he made Reigns tap out at Fastlane before Edge took out both men with a steel chair. He said that should be enough to justify giving him a shot, and he refused to leave the ring until somebody from management gave him an answer.

Adam Pearce came out to inform Bryan he was unable to book the match, so Bryan suggested having Edge and Reigns battle on Night 1 so he could face the winner on Night 2. This brought out Edge, who slapped the mic out of Pearce's hand before he marched to the ring.

The Rated-R Superstar said Bryan lost and doesn't deserve the shot. They brawled for a moment before Edge delivered a Spear. He picked up the chair and hit The Yes Man with it before leaving.

During the final segment of the night, Pearce brought all three men to the ring and announced the Universal Championship would be defended in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. This led to another fight, which ended with Edge taking out The Tribal Chief and The Yes Man.

While this is similar to what happened in 2014, this is a different situation. Bryan is not being added because The Yes Movement demanded it. He is being added because he will make the match better. The odds of him leaving with the universal title are slim at best.