Jayson Tatum Drops 34 as Celtics Snap Giannis, Bucks' 8-Game Winning Streak

Two nights after failing to get a buzzer-beater to fall, the Boston Celtics knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 122-114 at Fiserv Forum and halted an eight-game winning streak for the Central Division leaders.

It's just the third victory in the last nine games for the Celtics (22-23), which played a bit short-handed on Friday, with Daniel Theis on his way to the Chicago Bulls and Evan Fournier awaiting his Boston debut following Thursday's trade deadline.

That gave big man Robert Williams III an opportunity in the starting lineup as head coach Brad Stevens tinkers with the rotation.

The victory gave the season series to Boston. That would count as a tiebreaker should the C's finish the regular season with the same record as the Bucks (29-15).

Notable Performers

Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics: 34 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Marcus Smart, PG, Boston Celtics: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Khris Middleton, SF, Milwaukee Bucks: 19 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

What's Next?

The Celtics travel to Oklahoma City for a Saturday matchup with the Thunder at 9 p.m. ET. They'll take the floor without Kemba Walker, who has been sitting out the second game of back-to-backs because of his knee. The Bucks will host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 8 p.m. to finish their own back-to-back.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

