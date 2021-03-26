Jake Paul: Ben Askren a 'Wannabe Fighter Who Choked' in UFC, Olympics

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The pre-fight press conference between Jake Paul and Ben Askren got predictably chippy Friday as the two boxers traded verbal jabs throughout the event.

Askren, who went from a storied wrestling career into MMA, is taking his first boxing match since leaving the UFC in 2019 and had to hear all about his past failures while standing on stage next to Paul.

"Askren is a wannabe fighter who choked in the Olympics," Paul said. "[He] choked in the UFC and is now going to choke against Jake Paul." (Warning: Video contains profanity.)

The former YouTube star then went on to taunt Askren about Jorge Masvidal knocking him out with a flying knee five seconds into their match at UFC 239 in July 2019, with Paul bragging that he'll finish what Gamebred started a few years back.

The two will get a chance to settle things in the ring on April 17 live on Triller.