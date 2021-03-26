Woj: Celtics Have 'Real Shot' to Sign Andre Drummond After Cavs Contract Buyout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics have a "real shot" to land free-agent center Andre Drummond, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports relayed the entire quote from Woj's ESPN appearance Friday: "The Celtics met with Andre Drummond today. Boston would like to add him to fill their hole in the middle. Boston has a real shot at him."

The 27-year-old averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

The Cavs sat Drummond since mid-February in hopes of trading him or buying out the remainder of his contract. After Thursday's trade deadline, Cleveland opted for the latter on Friday.

The 6'10", 279-pound center was productive for the Cavs, but Cleveland is in full rebuilding mode and currently sports a 17-27 record. Keeping Drummond around wasn't beneficial for the player or the team, and now he is free to sign elsewhere.

The ex-UConn star could be a great addition for the C's, who are just 21-23 after making the Eastern Conference Finals last year. They need some more frontcourt help after trading Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls but still have Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams III down low.

Still, Drummond is the best scorer and rebounder among that group and would start at the 5.

The New York native could have more options than Boston, though. The Dallas Mavericks looked into a trade for the big man before the deadline, per Shams Charania. The Athletic and Stadium reporter also wrote on March 15 that the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were believed to be the "top suitors" if he was bought out.

Now that Drummond has been bought out, Boston appears to have the inside track following the Wojnarowski report.