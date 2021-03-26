WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 26

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania continued Friday night on Fox with an episode of SmackDown that wrote the latest chapter in the saga surrounding the Universal Championship, continued the escalating hostility between SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, and saw Sami Zayn join longtime friend-turned-rival Kevin Owens on The KO Show.

What went down, how did it affect key Superstars ahead of the most prestigious event of the year, and what did it mean for the storylines involved?

Find out now with this recap of the March 26 show.