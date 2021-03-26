    Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers Don't Plan to Trade QB Despite Moving Up in Draft

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have no plans on trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo despite moving up in the 2021 NFL draft.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Niners will hold on to Garoppolo despite being "square in the QB mix" in the draft.

    Per Schefter, the 49ers agreed Friday to trade the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

    Carson Wentz was the latest domino to fall in the trade market as he was shipped to Indianapolis, where he will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

    The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

    Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

