Saints' Marshon Lattimore Arrested for Allegedly Receiving Stolen Property

Saints' Marshon Lattimore Arrested for Allegedly Receiving Stolen PropertyMarch 26, 2021
Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested late Thursday night in Cleveland.
According to Cleveland.com's Adam Ferrise, Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, although no charges have been filed.
Per Ferrise, Cuyahoga County Jail records confirmed the arrest, which occurred at about 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Every NFL Team's Top Need Right Now 🛒
The biggest hole every squad still needs to fill and options for them in late free agency 📲