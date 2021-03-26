Saints' Marshon Lattimore Arrested for Allegedly Receiving Stolen Property

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested late Thursday night in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland.com's Adam Ferrise, Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, although no charges have been filed.

Per Ferrise, Cuyahoga County Jail records confirmed the arrest, which occurred at about 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

