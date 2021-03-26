    Saints' Marshon Lattimore Arrested for Allegedly Receiving Stolen Property

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
    Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested late Thursday night in Cleveland.

    According to Cleveland.com's Adam Ferrise, Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, although no charges have been filed.

    Per Ferrise, Cuyahoga County Jail records confirmed the arrest, which occurred at about 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.  

