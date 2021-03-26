NBA Rumors: Buzz Around Buyout Candidates Post-Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Andre Drummond hasn't played a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers since Feb. 12, as the team looked to work out a trade for the 27-year-old center.

While he didn't get dealt, don't expect Drummond to suit up for Cleveland again. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Drummond and the Cavaliers will now "work out a buyout," which means the nine-year NBA veteran's time in Cleveland will end after he played in only 33 games for the team over the past two seasons.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the market for Drummond is "expected to center around" the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor noted that the Brooklyn Nets could also be a front-runner to sign Drummond.

It's possible that the Lakers or Nets could be a more likely landing spot for Drummond than the Knicks, though, per a report from SNY's Ian Begley.

"There is at least one prominent voice among the Knicks who is in favor of acquiring Drummond. But, per SNY sources, a majority of organization doesn’t see Drummond as a fit," Begley wrote.

So, as Los Angeles and Brooklyn each gear up to try to make a run for the NBA title, it's possible one of the two could be getting a boost down low with the addition of Drummond.