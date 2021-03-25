    Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Patriots 'Sniffing Out' Market for 49ers QB

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots are reportedly still interested in bringing back a former quarterback.

    ESPN's Dianna Russini appeared on Get Up! (h/t Ryan Hannable of WEEI) and revealed the Patriots are "still sniffing out" a potential trade involving Jimmy Garoppolo.

    "Just recently I was talking to somebody in the league who I really trust," Russini said. "He's got good information. He said, 'Do not take the Jimmy Garoppolo trade off the table.' That is something New England is still sniffing out. Bill doesn't like to put his cards out on the table so most think if we all know about that it probably won't happen, but there is definitely a tone in the league that it could still go down."

    New England selected Garoppolo with a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

    He began his career as a backup for Tom Brady, although he started two games during the 2016 season when the all-time great was suspended. He won both of those starts but suffered an injury and was not able to start all four games Brady was out.

    The Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, and he went 5-0 in his starts the rest of that season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    However injuries have been an issue for the Eastern Illinois product during his time with the 49ers. He appeared in three games in 2018 and six games in 2020, although he went 13-3 as a starter in 2019 while leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

    Any trade for Garoppolo would be notable for the Patriots after they re-signed Cam Newton this offseason. Still, Newton likely isn't the long-term answer in New England considering he re-signed for just a single season.

    The Patriots were just 7-9 last season after winning the AFC East in each of the previous 11 years.

    Related

      Mahomes Signs HBCU Deal

      Chiefs QB and his foundation announce multiyear commitment to create a postseason bowl game for HBCU draft prospects 👏

      Mahomes Signs HBCU Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Signs HBCU Deal

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Patriots: Why Justin Fields is a great fit in New England

      Patriots: Why Justin Fields is a great fit in New England
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Patriots: Why Justin Fields is a great fit in New England

      With the First Pick
      via With the First Pick

      Jakob Johnson to stay with Patriots after officially signing exclusive-rights tender

      Jakob Johnson to stay with Patriots after officially signing exclusive-rights tender
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Jakob Johnson to stay with Patriots after officially signing exclusive-rights tender

      Bernd Buchmasser
      via Pats Pulpit

      NFL Encouraging Vaccines

      League hopes players, coaches and staff choose to be vaccinated but has 'no intention' to require it (NFL Network)

      NFL Encouraging Vaccines
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      NFL Encouraging Vaccines

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report