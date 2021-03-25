Seahawks Rumors: Jarran Reed Expected to Be Released or Traded to Save $8.5M

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to part ways with defensive tackle Jarran Reed either via trade or a release, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted that the ending is "still to be determined."

Schefter's report dropped after Reed said goodbye to Seahawks fans on Twitter, implying that he would be let go Friday afternoon.

The Seahawks selected Reed with the 49th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He took over as a starting defensive tackle in Week 15 of that year and never looked back.

Reed had 194 tackles, 58 quarterback hits and 22 sacks in five seasons with Seattle. His 10.5 sacks in 2018 were second on the team behind Frank Clark.

He started all 16 games for Seattle last year, amassing 6.5 sacks, 38 tackles and 14 quarterback hits.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks will save $8.5 million in cap space by parting ways with Reed, but they will incur $5 million in dead money.

The Seahawks are busy making defensive line moves this week. Free-agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap will be back in Seattle on a two-year, $16.6 million contract, with his agent Drew Rosenhaus relaying the news to Schefter. They've also added Kerry Hyder and re-signed Benson Mayowa.