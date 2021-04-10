Final Picks for Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks and WrestleMania 2021 Match Card

1 of 13

Credit: WWE.com

In an attempt to play into the two-night festivities, WWE has split the difference with the Women's Tag Team Championship. Instead of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the belts in a Six-Pack Challenge or something along those lines, there will be a No. 1 contender's match on Night 1.

The winning team between Lana and Naomi, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, The Riott Squad, Natalya and Tamina and the unlikely duo of Billie Kay and Carmella will go on to face the champions on Night 2.

Given how poorly all these teams have been booked in the past year and how little effort has been put into turning that around, this feels like it exists for one reason only: to get the crowd to pop when a babyface team upsets Jax and Baszler.

The best team to do that is The Riott Squad. While everyone has their supporters, Liv Morgan's fanbase has been rabid and begging for her to get more of a push for nearly two years. WWE has tried a few ways to do that but keeps backing down.

This may be the time she finally wins a title. Even if it's for one night, it would make it seem like some of that goodwill was paid back.

Ultimately, as sad as it is to acknowledge, WWE likely doesn't have much planned beyond that. It's likely no attention will be put into booking the champions going forward, no matter who holds the belts, as WWE has made it clear these are titles that don't matter unless the people holding them are a priority.

Prediction: The Riott Squad wins both the Tag Team Turmoil match and the Women's Tag Team Championship match.