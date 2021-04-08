The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Night 2

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The first half of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver saw new champions crowned and some big steps forward in the careers of Superstars like Raquel Gonzalez and MSK took the next steps forward in their journeys.

Day two was just as packed with major matches that had all the potential in the world to be even bigger.

Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar were set to clash in a ladder match to unify their cruiserweight titles. Karrion Kross sought out to win the NXT Championship he never lost, but Finn Balor had no plans to let the gold go any time soon. The Way had title aspirations of their own and the battle for Kyle O'Reilly's soul against Adam Cole had fans salivating.

Now that everything's said and done, who were the standout Superstars who walked away with their heads held high? Who had to hang their head in shame for coming up short?

Let's look back on the results of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and discuss the true winners and losers of the pay-per-view.