The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Night 1

After going through the Battle Royal to qualify for this Gauntlet Eliminator, Bronson Reed managed to outlast his five opponents to earn a shot at Johnny Gargano's North American Championship for Night 2.

Admittedly, it wasn't as grueling as it could have been had he been one of the Superstars starting the match, but a win is still a win. In fact, the first half of this saw Reed consistently being put on the sidelines with double-teams since he was the biggest threat.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was the only other viable contender in this match. However, since he ultimately lost, that keeps him from being considered a winner. He still managed to score two eliminations, though, which is better than nothing.

The same can't be said for everyone else.

Leon Ruff was the only competitor here to have held the North American title, yet he was the first eliminated and during someone else's entrance, meaning it was brushed aside and easy to miss.

Dexter Lumis was perhaps the favorite to win, but was the second eliminated. That not only hurts his credibility, but also means his feud with Gargano has seemingly been nixed without a proper ending.

LA Knight had the best chances to win, being the last to enter, but was third to go and didn't last long at all.

Cameron Grimes tried to pay off Scott to help him out, but was actually pinned by him, meaning he lost a good amount of cash all while being turned on and taken out of the match.