Final Picks for Balor vs. Kross and Entire WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Johnny Gargano may be upset that he doesn't know who he'll face on Night 2 of TakeOver, but at least his opponent will have gone through a lot to get there.

A Battle Royal with 11 Superstars determined the six participants who will fight it out in a Gauntlet Eliminator to decide who gets a shot for the North American Championship on the following night.

As Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will enter first, they stand the least likely chances to win. That would have been the case even if they were last, though, as neither seems poised for a title challenge right now.

The same could be said for Cameron Grimes and LA Knight. Both are heels, so it wouldn't make much sense for either to face Gargano, who is already a villain.

All of which means it's down to Bronson Reed or Dexter Lumis. The former may have the edge in size, but he's entering third and the latter has already built up a feud against Gargano that hasn't been fully extinguished. Given those circumstances, Lumis is the favorite to become the No. 1 contender.

However, that doesn't mean he'll win the title. Quite the contrary. He never cuts promos, so it's difficult to build stories around him.

Someone like Gargano is better suited as champion and could retain through interference or help from Austin Theory.

Prediction: Lumis wins the Gauntlet Eliminator but loses to Gargano in the title match.