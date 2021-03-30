Fantasy Booking WWE WrestleMania 37 2-Night Lineup

0 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

In an ideal world, WWE should strive to make every event the greatest show imaginable.

However, when it comes to WrestleMania 37—the first show in over a year to have fans in attendance and the hard launch point of the WWE Network on Peacock—success is an absolute must.

It would be great to go back in time and build a better Road to WrestleMania, but this year's card is not beyond saving.

With that in mind, let's discuss some fantasy-booking scenarios that would bring about positive reviews for WrestleMania 37.