2021 Masters Spectators Won't Need to Register Negative COVID-19 Tests

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Spectators at the 2021 Masters at Augusta National will not be required to show they've had a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend.

"Patrons with practice round tickets, daily tournament tickets and series badges will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, as previously published," an email to patrons said, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "While proof of testing will not be required for the ticket holders listed above, they should consider taking a COVID-19 test before traveling to Augusta."

The 2021 tournament, which last year was postponed to November because of the pandemic, starts April 8.

Harig noted there will be limited attendance this year, although the exact total is unknown at this point.

The only guests who were allowed to attend last year's tournament were members, members' spouses and player guests.

Will Cheney of the Augusta Chronicle noted safety measures such as mandatory face coverings and social distancing will still be in place even though most guests will not need to show proof of a negative test. Those who have tickets for Berckman's Place—a high-end hospitality area—still have to take a test 72 hours prior to their arrival as well as on-site.

Dustin Johnson won last year's tournament and set the Masters record for overall scoring at minus-20.