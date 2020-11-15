Dustin Johnson Wins 2020 Masters, Sets Tournament Scoring Record with 20 Under

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The wait is over for Dustin Johnson. After four straight top-10 finishes, including a runner-up showing in 2019, the 36-year-old is a Masters champion.

Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tried their best to build some drama in Sunday's final round, but Johnson pulled away and prevailed by five shots. His overall score (20 under) was the best in the history of the event.

2020 Masters Leaderboard

1. Dustin Johnson (-20)

T2. Cameron Smith (-15)

T2. Sungjae Im (-15)

4. Justin Thomas (-12)

T5. Rory McIlroy (-11)

T5. Dylan Frittelli (-11)

T7. C.T. Pan (-10)

T7. Brooks Koepka (-10)

T7. Jon Rahm (-10)

T10. Webb Simpson (-9)

T10. Corey Conners (-9)

T10. Patrick Reed (-9)

Full leaderboard available on the Masters' official site.

Johnson earned three straight birdies starting from No. 13, which all but guaranteed he'd have to make room in his closet for a green jacket.

Many on social media marveled at Johnson's closing ability:

Augusta National Golf Club's COVID-19 health and safety protocols didn't preclude Johnson from enjoying the traditional donning of the jacket. Tiger Woods was on hand to provide the winner with the newest addition to his wardrobe.

Johnson was overwhelmed when speaking about his win:

Consistency was the key for Johnson over the four rounds. He reached 60 of the 72 greens in regulation, his 83 percent success rate noticeably higher than the rest of the field (66 percent), per the Masters official site. He also averaged 1.62 putts per hole. He had four bogeys for the entirety of the Masters, and two of those came Sunday when he was fully in the driver's seat.

The 36-year-old didn't let his past missteps shake his focus down the stretch, either. Those birdies on the back nine showed how he wasn't to be denied his second major championship.

Even given the unique circumstances for the 2020 tournament, Johnson's victory will be remembered as one of the greatest individual efforts at Augusta.

Any shot Woods had of securing a Masters repeat went out the window with his even-par 72 in the third round. He had too much ground to make up to think a title challenge was in store.

Woods eliminated any doubt when he needed 10 shots to complete the par-three 12th hole. His tee shot rolled into the water, and his next shot from the drop zone met the same fate. Then a chip from the bunker sailed well past the green and found the water, too.

Smith couldn't chase Johnson down but executed one of Sunday's best shots on No. 7. Following a wayward drive, he somehow lifted his approach above the trees to the right of the fairway and got to within 10 feet of the cup.

Smith has to be ruing his misfortune. He was the first golfer ever at the Masters to have four sub-70 rounds, yet it wasn't enough. Fifteen under has often been enough to claim an outright title or force a playoff in past years as well.

The 2020 Masters won't be a tournament Bryson DeChambeau recalls fondly. The U.S. Open champion tied for 34th at two under. He showed off his prodigious power on the par-five 13th hole. His drive traveled 321 yards before pulling out an iron and sending the ball 150 yards to the green to set up an easy eagle putt.

To some extent, Johnson's PGA Tour career has been overshadowed by his failures more so than his achievements, not unlike Greg Norman. On multiple occasions in the past, he was the leader through 54 holes of a major tournament before falling short.

His dominant performance was a long time coming and had to feel good after so many disappointing results on a big stage.